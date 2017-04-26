TRACK AND FIELD: East Jackson teams enjoy productive region meet

For the East Jackson boys’ and girls’ track teams, it was a story of quality over quantity at the Region 8-AAA meet, which the school hosted this past Wednesday and Friday.
While neither team finished high in the team standings, the programs qualified athletes in 19 events for Saturday’s state sectionals at Southeast Bullock.
“I was pleased with both the boys and girls that we had,” coach Tomy Sitton said. “Obviously, the biggest task that we have is getting more kids out. It seems like the events we had people in, we did really well in.”
The East Jackson girls took fourth out of six teams with Lady Eagle athletes winning four individual region championships. The Lady Eagles finished with 105 points.
On the boys’ side, East Jackson finished last in the six-team Region 8-AAA meet but boasted three individual champions. The Eagles finished with 77 points.
“We were very productive with what we’ve got out there,” Sitton said.
