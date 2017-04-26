TRACK AND FIELD: Jackson Co. boys take third in close region meet

The Jackson County boys’ track and field team found plenty of positives to glean from last week’s region meet.
The squad posted 120 points in a tight competition, finishing third behind Franklin County (135) and Hart County (123).
The Panthers also qualified athletes in 14 different events for Saturday’s state sectional meet at Southeast Bullock High School.
“I am very pleased with the boys team,” said coach Matt King, who noted that the third-place finish might be the best region showing in program history. “We improved on last year … and were very competitive in each event. We qualified and scored two in each event which is very big for us. We again accomplished our goals and with being so young we are looking forward to next year.”
The top four competitors in each event from the region meet will compete at sectionals.
