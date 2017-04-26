BASEBALL: Long road trip awaits Jefferson in round one

Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said his team tends to play better in the playoffs on the road. That’s good news for the Dragons, then, because they’ll be far from home this Friday.
Jefferson opens the state playoffs with a three-hour trip to face Region 6-AAAA No. 2 seed Heritage-Catoosa (24-6).
The Dragons won three playoff series on the road in 2015 in their march to the state finals that year.
“Usually, teams play much better at home,” Knight said. “Two years ago, we proved that wasn’t so with us.”
Jefferson hopes for that magic again against the third-ranked Generals, who feature 6’5,” 230-pound right handed pitcher Cole Wilcox, a junior who has committed to the University of Georgia.
Other than Heritage-Catoosa’s record and ranking, the Generals are largely unfamiliar to the Dragons given that they play in the northwest corner of the state.
“There’s some pretty good baseball in that area, so they’re going to be tough,” Knight said.
For the rest of this story, see the April 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
