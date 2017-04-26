Sims says buzz still positive for Eagle baseball

The East Jackson baseball team just wrapped up a 4-26 campaign, but coach Tedd Sims believes the program managed to generate positive energy moving forward despite taking its lumps.
The Eagles closed their first season under Sims last Tuesday with a 12-6 loss to Chestatee.
“Believe it or not, with the season we had and the lopsided record we had, the buzz is still positive,” Sims said. “That’s what I’m looking towards.”
Sims said at times the program moved in the right direction, though that growth was stunted at other times. The coach explained that there were three-to-four inning stretches this season where his team competed well with the top teams in the region.
“All of a sudden, one or two things would happen and it would snowball,” Sims said.
For the rest of this story, see the April 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
