TENNIS: Jackson Co. boys fall in Sweet 16; girls ousted as well

The Jackson County boys’ tennis team was unable to extend its ground-breaking season on into another round.
The Panthers fell 3-1 at home on Monday to Region 2-AAA No. 2 seed Pierce County in their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance. Kyle Graves supplied Jackson County with its only victory, winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
“You’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game every time,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “If you don’t, if you slip just a little bit, that just gives somebody an opportunity to open the door and slide through. That’s kind of what happened to us today.”
While his team was stopped short of reaching the Elite Eight this year, Brooks said this group could be primed to make a run next year with what it’s returning.
“We’re in a great position for next year,” Brooks said. “We’re not losing anybody on the boys’ side … The sky is the limit for next year.”
GIRLS LOSE ON THE ROAD
The Jackson County girls’ tennis team was blanked 3-0 in its long road trip to Brantley County for the Sweet 16, ending the best season in program history.
Brooks pointed out that only his No. 1 doubles team of Madison Rodriguez and Melissa Clark will graduate off this year’s team.
“We’re strong,” he said. “I wish we could have gone a little bit further but maybe that tide will turn and we’ll get a little further into the draw next year.”
For the full story, see the April 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
