The Jefferson girls golf team did not make the state cut on Monday at the area tournament at Lane Creek, shooting a 307 to finish fifth.
The Lady Dragons finished behind tournament host North Oconee (277), Madison County (290), Burke County (295) and Stephens County (304).
Caroline Martin, however, will advance to state individually. She shot a 92, recording the lowest individual round of any non-qualifying team.
The state tournament is set for late May at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus.
Taylor Sorrow finished with a 104 and Mikayla Simonton rounded out the top three with a round of 111.
“Each player definitely left some shots out there,” coach Matt Sims said. “We came up a little short but I was proud of the way the girls battled today. Each of the three who scored for us struggled on the front nine but pulled it together on the back and played much better. It just wasn’t enough in the end.”
Jefferson still has a slight chance to advance to state if the other areas do not have enough teams with qualifying scores.
“We will have to wait until after next week to find out,” Sims said. “Regardless, we return our top five golfers next year, so hopefully we can improve over the summer and get the job done next year. We are excited about our chances looking ahead to next season.”
GIRLS' GOLF: Jefferson girls fail to qualify for state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry