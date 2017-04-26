Technology purchases were approved by the Banks County Board of Education at the April meeting, including 760 Apple Ipads for student use at a cost of $223,440.
The BOE also agreed to purchase new projectors for kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms at a cost of $203,225 from Howard Computers.
In other action, the BOE approved the purchase of 1,950 Chrome Books at a cost of $584,825 from Firefly Communications for use in sixth through 12th grades.
For more news from the BOE meeting, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
BOE approves technology purchases
