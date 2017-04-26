Soccer: Leopards, Lady Leopards season ends with losses vs. Stephens County

On Feb. 2, the Banks County High School boys’ soccer team started its season and through three games had netted only one goal.
Fast-forward nearly three months later at the end of the season and what you saw was a different soccer team.
The Leopards’ season ended last week with two losses: 3-2 vs. Stephens County and 4-2 at Madison County, but down the stretch, the Leopards (1-13-1) scored 11 goals over their final eight games including six in the last four.
Head coach Mike Booker said the offense in the last three to four games had generated more shots on goal than they have in the last three to four seasons combined.
“I think they finally started to gel,” Boomer said about the team’s late-seasons surge, “because we have a lot of younger kids.
“We changed our formation a little bit to accommodate who we have. We’ve changed it a couple of times. I think the last change really solved a lot of issues defensively and getting those extra chances (offensively). The kids, once they got into that, they really excelled. I don’t think we’ll ever change out of it,” Boomer continued. “During the year, you’re always trying to change to match-up, but I don’t think we even need to do that. We’re good to go. Love the kids. They’re great.”
