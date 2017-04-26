The road to the Class AA state championship begins this Friday, and the Banks County High School baseball team will have to be road warriors if they are to make a push for the ultimate prize.
The three-seeded Leopards’ (13-15) quest for the Class AA crown begins with a doubleheader at Hapeville Charter (13-4) in Atlanta. It is a best-of-three series.
“I expect to see a rowdy atmosphere,” head coach Tom Kelley said. “I expect to see a lot of support from their fans. I think our fans are going to travel well.
“We’re going to see a really good team. They’re going to have speed. They’re going to hit the ball well, and they’re going to put us in situations to make plays. They’re going to put pressure on us, no doubt about it. We’ve got to handle the pressure, which is why we’re going to work on the little things this week in practice.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Baseball: Leopards geared for playoff push
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry