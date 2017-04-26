In order to punch a ticket to state in track and field, there are two things a competitor has to do: finish in the top four of their respected event at region and finish in the top eight of their respected event at the state sectionals.
After last Friday’s Region 8-AA finals at Rabun County, the Banks County High School boys’ and girls’ track teams are going to have 24 chances to punch as many tickets to state as they can.
The boys’ team won the Region 8-AA championship, scoring 153 points and besting second-place finisher, Elbert County, by 19 points. The girls finished second to Elbert County and scored 111.5 points.
The top-four finishers from each event at the Region 8-AA moves on to the GHSA 2A Sectionals at Gordon Central High School in Calhoun. Banks County will be pitted against teams from regions 5, 6, 7 and 8 at sectionals.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Track: Leopards claim region crown; girls finish 2nd
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry