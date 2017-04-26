Track: Leopards claim region crown; girls finish 2nd

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, April 26. 2017
In order to punch a ticket to state in track and field, there are two things a competitor has to do: finish in the top four of their respected event at region and finish in the top eight of their respected event at the state sectionals.

After last Friday’s Region 8-AA finals at Rabun County, the Banks County High School boys’ and girls’ track teams are going to have 24 chances to punch as many tickets to state as they can.
The boys’ team won the Region 8-AA championship, scoring 153 points and besting second-place finisher, Elbert County, by 19 points. The girls finished second to Elbert County and scored 111.5 points.
The top-four finishers from each event at the Region 8-AA moves on to the GHSA 2A Sectionals at Gordon Central High School in Calhoun. Banks County will be pitted against teams from regions 5, 6, 7 and 8 at sectionals.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.