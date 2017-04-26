Body found in car on I-85 South

An investigation is under way after a body was found in a vehicle on the side on I-85 South in Jefferson.
The victim was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was found inside the vehicle.
The body was found in an out-of-state Kia passenger vehicle just south of the Jefferson exit on Wednesday morning. Authorities aren't sure how long the victim has been there.
The vehicle had extensive damage to the front and was resting against a guardrail in the emergency lane.
Authorities aren't yet releasing the identity. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the vehicle "appeared to have one occupant."
The victim's body has been taken to the GBI medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
In addition to the GBI, the Jefferson Fire Department, Jefferson Police Department and Jackson County EMS assisted with the incident.
More details will be released when available.
