Deputy shot, suspect flees near Tanger

A Banks County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot near Tanger Outlet Center Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple agencies are on scene to search for the suspect who fled after the shooting.
The deputy was shot in the chest, but authorities believe the bulletproof vest prevented any injury. He was transported to the hospital.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s with short hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and is approximately 6' tall and weighs 170 pounds. Authorities believe he is armed with two guns.
"At around 4:12 p.m., Banks County deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Atlanta Dragway," according to a BCSO Facebook post. "While deputies were en route to the scene, the suspect attempted to kidnap the victim, but fled the scene after stealing the victim's vehicle. Our deputies located the vehicle in the area of Tanger Outlet Center where a traffic stop was attempted to which the suspected attempted to flee."
The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and fired at the deputy in his patrol car.
"While the suspect fled on foot, he continued to shoot towards the deputy's patrol unit," according to the BCSO.
Authorities are set up near the wooded area across the interstate next to the old Pottery building. A helicopter is searching the area.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Public Safety and local agencies have set up a perimeter around the scene. The BCSO, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Braselton Police Department, Hall County Sheriff's Office and Habersham County Sheriff's Office are on scene.
Updates will be posted when available.
