Perkins award winners honored

Some of Madison County’s most well-respected school employees got hugs, applause, kind words and a plaque recently as the system handed out its annual Jim Perkins awards.
Jim Perkins served the Madison County school system for 38 years, 20 of those years (1978 – 1998) as superintendent of schools. And he is remembered for his long service to the county.
Those honored included Sabrina Bennett, Elmer Clark, Mike Haynes, Ken Morgan, Bonnie Patrick and Melissa Ward.
Here’s a look at what was said about each recipient:
SABRINA BENNETT
Madison County school system technology director Amy Denman presented the Perkins award to Sabrina Bennett, a former Family and Consumer Sciences instructor, who is now an ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages) teacher. Bennett has taught for 39 years, 37 in Madison County. For many years she coordinated Homecoming and Prom for MCHS. Bennett has served as the FHA/FCCLA Adviser, FCCLA State Star Events Coordinator and Region 3 Advisor. She has often volunteered her time and resources for MCHS or district events when the school needed meals, planning, and decorations.
Denman said Bennett loves and believes in each of her students.
“Her classroom is a warm, welcoming space,” said Denman. “As she said when we complimented her on her room ‘This is their safe place. I want it to feel like home. Sometimes they just need a quiet place to fix some food and eat.’”
Denman quoted one of Bennett’s peers: “Sabrina goes above and beyond for the EL students at MCHS. She works very hard to make these students and their families feel welcome at the school and in the community. Each year she organizes the participation of the EL students in the homecoming parade and makes sure that they attend the game and dance if they wish. She even pays for their tickets if necessary.”
Denman said Bennett’s commitment to students goes way beyond the concept of “teacher.”
“In the weeks leading up to each year’s high school prom, she spends professional and personal time and money helping ‘her children’ prepare,” said Denman. “She teaches them prom etiquette, advises them what to expect at the prom, helps them become familiar with the prom venue, assists in selecting appropriate prom clothes, and gives them ideas about dining within their budget. All this she integrates into a classroom curriculum. This example is not an isolated one. It’s the way Sabrina does her job. This is not a way Sabrina does certain things; it’s the certain way she does all things.”
ELMER CLARK
Former Madison County High School front office secretary Johnnie Duncan introduced Perkins recipient Elmer Clark, a social studies teacher at MCHS, who has also taught US History, World History, Civics, World Geography, AP World History. He has also taught numerous college classes. Clark has been at MCHS for 22 of his 30 years teaching. He coached wrestling, sponsored the student council and historical society and coordinated and sponsored the Raider Run.
“I think very highly of Dr. Clark,” said Duncan. “I feel like we have become ‘Senior Saints’ together, but he is here tonight because his colleagues and students feel the same way about him. It says a lot when your colleagues recognize you but when former students take the time to nominate you — well that is when you know you have accomplished great things by positively influencing and impacting their lives.”
Duncan read comments from students and teachers about Clark.
“His passion for history is clearly evident in his lessons,” said one student. “You see, Dr. Clark is a world traveler and he shares his stories and experiences to excite and gain the interest of his students.”
Another student said: “He treats students as equals and never talks down to us. We often sat in circles to discuss a specific history lesson and he was part of the circle, becoming as much a facilitator and student, as teacher. He allowed us to debate in order to come to a conclusion, not just giving us an answer. We learned about history in a very engaging and active way.”
A fellow teacher said: Doc was one of the first teachers that I met when I started teaching at MCHS 17 years ago. He has always been the example of diligence and academic integrity.”
Another teacher said: “He holds his students to high standards and he works tirelessly to help them achieve those standards. He has them come in before school, after school, and during enrichment time to help them succeed and achieve more than they thought they ever could.”
MIKE HAYNES
Former Madison County teacher and administrator Veronica Hunter introduced Perkins winner Mike Haynes, a history teacher and athletic director at MCHS.
“What a man!” she repeated as a refrain through her speech.
Hunter noted that Haynes is a native Madison County resident who has worked as an educator for 22 years, 21 in Madison County. She said he is a history buff, who has taught U.S. and world history, civics, economics and geography.
“He captivates his students with his own personal stories,” said Hunter. “You’ve heard that phrase, life is just a party. Well, he is the life of the party in his classroom. What a man! He has coached, sponsored and was ‘volun-told’ to do several sports: football, track, soccer and the rifle team.”
Hunter pointed out that Haynes serves as the athletic director of Madison County High School and “puts in a ton of work to our various teams, competitions and facilities.”
“But he never allows the stressful parts of the job to keep him from embracing the great parts of the job,” said Hunter. “Coach Haynes is well known for the saying, ‘If we win, it’s on you (referring to the players), but if we lose, that’s me.’ What a man! Coach Haynes has given tirelessly and unselfishly of his time, talent, his family and his money to make a difference for Madison County and his students. Coach Haynes is a dedicated Christian man who seeks God in all he does. What a man!”
Hunter said “What a man” was a song written by David Crawford that hit the top 50 of the R&B charts in 1968, then reinterpreted by Salt-N-Pepa in 1993.
“I am elated,” said Hunter. “I am proud that the Jim Perkins award is being presented to none other than Michael James Haynes. What a man. What a man. What a mighty good man!”
KEN MORGAN
Madison County Middle School math teacher Donna Smith introduced Perkins recipient Ken Morgan, a coach and physical education, who is 26-year veteran at MCMS.
“I know Mr. Perkins would be pleased and proud to know that Ken was receiving this award, so honorably named for such a great man,” said Smith. “Ken is a ‘home grown’ Madison County product who chose to stay in Madison County and raise his family and build his life here where he grew up…. Ken’s family is also dedicated to our county and school system; his mother is retired from our system and his sister and daughter are current teachers, too, here in Madison County.”
Smith noted that Morgan has served as a PE teacher and a variety of coaching positions.
His most recent assignment is Head Varsity Softball Coach at Madison County High School. He has also coached baseball and basketball and supports athletics at all levels in our county. Ken goes above and beyond the role of just coach; he seeks to help the student-athletes with whom he works become responsible adults, ready for life outside of school. Ken is a Red Raider through and through.”
Smith said Morgan, who serves as a deacon at Colbert Baptist, is also there for students outside of the classroom.
“Ken also sponsors and is heavily involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Madison County Middle School,” she said. “He is a Huddle Sponsor and is truly concerned with the ‘whole’ person that our students are, not just what type of athlete or student they are while in his classroom or on the field. Ken makes time for students that need that little “extra” and goes out of his way to encourage those that need encouraging the most.”
Smith said Morgan is very deserving of the recognition.
“The Jim Perkins Dedication Award is a very special award, and with it goes the responsibility of carrying out and carrying forth the ideals and qualities that Mr. Perkins modeled while he served our county so faithfully,” said Smith. “Ken Morgan — you are most deserving in every way of this award and we are pleased and proud to honor you with this special award here tonight.”
BONNIE PATRICK
Former Madison County educator Karol Scarborough introduced Perkins recipient Bonnie Patrick, a native Madison County resident. Scarborough said she and Patrick started first grade together at Danielsville Elementary School in the 1960s.
“Bonnie has been a part of the Danielsville Elementary School staff for 30 years as a paraprofessional working along side various general education teachers, as well as teaching reading and math to small, individual groups,” said Scarborough. “She has also been a bus driver for 24 of those 30 years. If you’ve never ridden on a bus as an adult, you don’t really understand that. She has helped train and coach students in Special Olympics for 20 of those 30 years.”
Scarborough said those nominating Patrick for the award described her as “ommitted and dependable, gentle and kind.”
“She cares about her students in the classroom and on the bus, about their attendance, their well being, their home life,” said Scarborough. “In fact, Bonnie took teachers from Danielville Elementary on a field trip around the county to show them where some of their students were living in order to give them a better understanding of and love for their students.”
Scarborough said one person who knows Patrick commented, “Ms. Bonnie is a grandmother to us all. Blood relative or not, we matter to her.”
Scarborough thanked Patrick for her service.
“Thank you, Bonnie, for giving of yourself to the children of Danielsville Elementary and it is an honor to recognize you as a recipient of the Jim Perkins Award,” said Scarborough.
MELISSA WARD
Ila Elementary School special education teacher Carol Watkins introduced Perkins recipient Melissa Ward, a third grade teacher at Ila Elementary School for the past 21 years.
Watkins said Ward served as her mentor teacher when she first started.
“What I saw was a woman that was born to teach,” said Watkins. “Melissa was already confident, kind and had a deep knowledge of the areas she was teaching. The students were engaged and Melissa’s passion for teaching was evident from the first time I walked in her classroom. Melissa was so good that she won ‘Teacher of the Year’ her second year of teaching.”
Watkins said Ward still displays all of the characteristics she initially saw and that she is a role model for other teachers. She noted that Ward gives always makes a point to give a gift to every staff member with a child graduating from high school.
“Melissa isn’t just a fantastic teacher to her students, she has become quite the mentor teacher herself to many other new teachers,” she said.
Watkins read comments from other teachers.
“Melissa is constantly trying to help others and to encourage them to become their best self,” she said.
Another teacher said: “Melissa is willing to help anyone at anytime: her lunch break, planning time, after school or even on the weekend.”
The teacher noted how supportive Ward was when a student teacher died suddenly in a car wreck.
Watkins said Ward is a standout in the classroom and out of it, too.
“Not only is she a fantastic teacher and friend, she is also an active member of the Madison County community,” said Watkins. “She is very involved at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, where she serves as a Sunday school small group leader and works with the student ministry and visits elderly members of her church.”
Watkins said “Melissa is a shining example for teachers and school employees everywhere — professional, trusted, respected and loved.”
Perkins award winners honored
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry