Deer Run Trail crossing closure would be delayed under latest county plan

Barrow County officials are optimistic they’ll be able to reach an agreement soon with CSX transportation regarding railroad crossing closures and avoid as much traffic disruption as possible.
While CSX is holding steady to its requirement that three public crossings be closed in conjunction with the opening of the new Ed Hogan Road crossing this summer, the rail company may be providing the county some leeway, county manager Mike Renshaw told the Barrow Board of Commissioners at its meeting Tuesday night.
Under the county’s latest proposal, the seldom-used crossing at Cosby Road/Airport Road and Atlanta Highway east of Winder would be closed immediately. The controversial proposed closing of the Deer Run Trail crossing would be delayed until completion of the West Winder Bypass phase 1 overpass (projected for 2021), and a closure on the west end of Bird Hammond Road that occurred in 2014 would be counted as the third.
A closure at Harold Day Road previously proposed by the county has been taken off the table for now, Renshaw said. Members of nearby Chapel Christian Church had expressed concerns to the board that a closure there would negatively impact the historic 157-year-old church.
See the full story in the April 26 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
