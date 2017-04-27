Reserves, economy to pay for school budget

The Barrow County Board of Education generally agreed Tuesday night on a budget of nearly $119 million for the next school year.
The board will vote on its general fund at its meeting Tuesday.
The proposed budget would have a deficit of nearly $3.7 million, which would be funded from reserves.
Board members readily agreed to that because they expect to continue past budgets adding to the reserve fund and because of an improving economy.
The budget will include 2-percent pay raises for all employees plus a step increase for certified and classified employees.
It provides for 8.5 new teaching positions, seven positions at the Winder Elementary School, a math specialist, district literacy specialist, response to intervention specialist, public relations director, maintenance supervisor and trainer.
Even using the reserves, the school district projects a balance of nearly $6 million by June 30, 2018. If the district continues its practice of adding to the fund balance, that figure could be $7 million or more at the end of the year.
