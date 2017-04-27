TENNIS: Jefferson boys set for Elite Eight matchup with Marist on Friday

The Jefferson boys’ tennis team is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2010 after beating West Laurens 4-1 on the road Tuesday in the second round of the state tournament.
The Dragons (16-3) will travel to face Marist, which won the Class AAAA title last year, on Friday at 1 p.m.
"I’m extremely proud of the continued focus and effort of our team,” Jefferson coach Allen Thompson said. “We defeated another strong region champion from Region 2. Our team continues to strive to accomplish firsts in school history and AAAA at Jefferson.”
Marist advanced to the Elite Eight with a 4-0 win over Northside-Columbus.
“Head coach Tommy Marshall does a wonderful job each year with his program,” Thompson said.
The War Eagles are led by Virginia commit Jefferson Dockter.
The winner of this match will face LaGrange in the state semifinals.
Against West Laurens, Jefferson won a pair of singles matches then swept doubles play to defeat the top-seeded Raiders.
Marcus Berninger won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Blake Lathrop won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Caleb Tyler and Caleb Wells won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Del Jakins and Cooper Kework won 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Photos courtesy of Ginger Jakins
