Baseball: Top-ranked Diamond Doggs host Harrison in first round starting Friday

Minutes after Winder-Barrow completed a stellar 27-2 regular season by capping a three-game sweep of Lanier last week, Bulldoggs coach Brian Smith was asked if he was glad for his team to have a week off before opening up the state playoffs.
Not surprisingly, he said there was a big part of him that wanted to “keep it rolling.”
“We’ve been playing a lot of games, but sometimes it almost becomes too much in between the next one,” said Smith, whose Bulldoggs will host a doubleheader Friday against Harrison in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
First pitch for game one is set for 5 p.m. at the Winder Baseball Complex with game two to follow. An if-necessary third game would be played Saturday at 1 p.m.
“On off days you try to get as many at bats in and try to keep your pitchers on a schedule, fresh and tuned up,” Smith continued. “But it’s hard to duplicate the same intensity as when you’re going against somebody.”
It would also be understandable for a team as successful as Winder-Barrow has been in 2017 to want to keep playing. The top-ranked Bulldoggs have blistered the bulk of their schedule and went a perfect 15-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA play to claim their first region title since 2006.
Their only setbacks so far have come against teams from outside the state of Georgia — 5-4 to Denham Springs, La. And 6-5 to Dana Hills, Calif.
The success starts with a potent offense, sparked by leadoff hitter and centerfielder Pat DeMarco. DeMarco, a Vanderbilt signee, is hitting .427 with a .508 on-base percentage, 47 hits, a pair of home runs, 19 doubles and 26 runs batted in.
Catcher and three-hole hitter Beau Hanna, who has signed with Kennesaw, has also been a menace to opposing pitchers, posting a .424 average and .500 OBP while hitting four homers, doubling 12 times and knocking in 37.
Strong offensive production up and down the lineup, coupled with tough pitching, has the veteran Bulldoggs eyeing the program’s third state championship and first since 1979.
See the full story in the April 26 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
