Soccer: Lady Wildcats set to take on Sequoyah

With as many as six freshmen slated to start, Apalachee girls soccer coach Scott Bates wasn’t quite sure what his expectations should be heading into this season.
Nearly three months later, there’s plenty of reason for him to be pleased. The Lady Wildcats set a school record for wins in a season, going 12-5, finishing third in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA and notching its first state playoff appearance since 2012 when Bailey Powers, the lone senior on this year’s squad was in seventh grade.
“I think we’ve been pretty good,” said Bates, whose team will visit Sequoyah, the No. 2 seed from Region 6, Thursday at 6 p.m. “We had our most wins ever and we really only lost to three teams (Dacula and Lanier twice, Jefferson once). I feel like we could have won a few of those games as well, so I have been very pleased.
“I thought we defended teams pretty well most of the season. We did a good job of being physical and matching the opponent in that area. The girls also finished on goal-scoring chances a lot better than we have in the past.”
Bates is even more impressed that so much of the heavylifting has been done by underclassmen. The back four defenders include sophomore Xitlali Martinez and freshmen Macky Clark, Caitlyn Evans and Taylor Salvaggio.
“All four of them are very good soccer players,” Bates said. “The biggest thing with the style of defense we play is communication and working as a unit. They already knew the positions pretty well coming in, but it’s been a process of creating better comfort and familiarity with one another.”
Bates knows Apalachee will need its defense and offense to be clicking in order to be successful against the Lady Chiefs (10-6-2) on Thursday.
“We’ve gotten to see film and heard from a few coaches about them and they’re solid,” Bates said. “That region is very strong and could give our region fits. There’s not really a weakness about them that rings true.”
