Soccer: Upset-minded Bulldoggs take on top-ranked Dalton in first-round matchup

The uncertainty of last week was agonizing for the Winder-Barrow boys soccer team.
When the Bulldoggs lost their regular-season and GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA finale to Dacula on March 13, their playoff hopes were left up in the air.
The aspirations became bleak on April 18 when Habersham Central beat Dacula to take hold of fourth place in the region standings.
But on Thursday, Winder-Barrow got the break it was looking for as Lanier, previously winless in the region, upset Habersham to hand the Bulldoggs the fourth seed and their first state playoff berth since 2006.
Winder-Barrow will travel to Region 6 champion Dalton on Friday for a first-round matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“It’s a bit frustrating to have your fate in someone else’s hands,” said Winder-Barrow coach Levi Karas, whose team took most of last week off due to the school’s spring break. “I think for the most part the break helped our guys and were just watching those last couple of (Habersham games) intently. We were a little pessimistic but when we heard Lanier pulled it out, we were ecstatic.
“And I think that helped revive some of our enthusiasm.”
