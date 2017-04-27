Baseball: Wildcats’ season comes to an end

Apalachee nearly dug out of an early hole in its season finale Friday against Gainesville but couldn’t quite make up the ground, losing 8-5 to the Red Elephants in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
Gainesville completed a three-game series sweep in its final tuneup before its first-round playoff matchup with Dalton later this week while the Wildcats (4-22, 2-13 region) wrapped up their first year under coach Allan Bailey. The Red Elephants (21-7, 11-4) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first.
Jared Smith hit an RBI double with one out to score Cameron Wilson and Charlie Wall followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.
The Red Elephants would score three more runs on an error, a single by Corbin Lindsay and a double by Banks Griffith, who had four hits on the night.
The Wildcats didn’t go away, though, striking back for four runs in the second on a series of Gainesville miscues.
Dustin Sexton drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a DJ Smith single. Back-to-back free passes issued to Jamie Williams and Gunnar Wright made it 6-1. Smith eventually came around to score on a passed ball, Williams scored on an RBI groundout by Emory Witt and Wright crossed home plate after Ryan Miller reached base on a dropped third strike to make it 6-4.
See the full story in the April 26 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
