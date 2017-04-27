Bethlehem Christian Academy has had reliably solid pitching throughout the year, but its bats had not fully come alive prior to last week.
The Knights changed that emphatically, with a 17-9 victory at Monsignor Donovan on Thursday and a 9-0 win at Holy Spirit Prep on Friday to even their GISA Region 1-AAA record.
The two wins helped the Knights get over a 3-0 region loss at archrival Loganville Christian on April 19.
“It’s been a good past couple of days,” BCA coach Matt Nicks said Tuesday.
“We were able to throw a couple different arms that haven’t thrown a lot this year, and with the bats we put up a lot of extra basehits, which was good to see.”
Against Monsignor Donovan, the Knights (7-14-1, 4-4 region) recorded 11 hits — five of them from Brad Toxen, who doubled three times, drove in five runs and reached base six times, including a walk.
The Knights jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. With one out, Andrew Klein and Toxen drew back-to-back walks, and then with two outs, Tanner Still ripped a two-run triple to left field.
After Monsignor Donovan tied the game in the bottom of the frame, the Knights regained the lead in the second when Tristen Green scored on a passed ball and Toxen singled in Josh Farr to make it 4-2.
They broke the game wide open with five more runs in the third — all after the first two BCA hitters were retired. Farr doubled, moved to third on a bunt single by Ryan Whitlow and then stole home when Whitlow stole second and forced a throw. Klein reached on an error to make it 6-2 and then consecutive doubles by Toxen and Patrick Wallace made it 9-2.
BCA scored four more times in the fifth, twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh.
Toxen added another RBI double in the final frame.
BCA was scheduled to resume its region schedule Wednesday at the Heritage School in Newnan. The game was rescheduled from Monday, when poor weather kept the teams from playing.
The Knights will then play their region finale 6 p.m. Friday at Dominion Christian. From there, they’ll host Monsignor Donovan at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the regular-season finale and senior night before getting set for the state playoffs, which begin May 5.
Nicks said as of now, the Knights are in position to most likely be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed out of Region 1, which would put them on the road against a Region 2-AAA opponent.
See the full story in the April 26 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Baseball: BCA blows out Monsignor Donovan 17-9, Holy Spirit Prep 9-0 in region game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry