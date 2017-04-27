Stephanie Williams (04-26-17)

COMMERCE - Stephanie Michelle Studivant Williams, 56, entered into rest Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Mrs. Williams was born in Winder, the daughter of John and Betty Riley Studivant of Jefferson, attended Georgia Southwestern University, worked at Athens Regional Medical Center for nine years before ill health, and was a member of Timothy Baptist Church in Athens.
Survivors in addition to her parents include two sons, Laqueas Hunter and Lakaris Hunter, both of Winder; brother, Rev. Randall Studivant Sr. and his wife Ira, Jefferson; sister, Porchia Johnson and her husband Shamont, Jefferson; two grandchildren, Shaniah and Braxton Hunter, Winder; and nieces, nephews and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Randall Studivant, Sr. and Mitchell Appleby officiating. Burial will follow in Maxey Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, April 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. and the family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
