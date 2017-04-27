WINDER - Donna Fay Wall Frost, 55, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Frost was a long-time preschool teacher with the Winder First United Methodist Church, where she impacted many children’s lives. She was a member of the Athens Church and a strong community advocate. In her free time, she enjoyed walking with her friends. Mrs. Frost was preceded in death by her parents, I.T. “Spud” and Fay Wall; and brother, Ronald Wall.
Mrs. Frost is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Mark Frost, Winder; son, Jarod Frost, Winder; daughters, Heather (Ryan) Madden, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Megan Frost, Braselton; brothers, Gary (Mary Frances) Wall, Winder, and Eddie (Elaine) Wall, Winder; sister, Ann (Tim) Ash, Clarksville, Ga.; sister-in-law, Gloria Wall; and a host of close friends.
The memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. from the Smith Memory Chapel, 755 Atl. Hwy, Winder, with the Revs. Kerry Walker and. Troy Tatum officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday evening, April 29, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association at https://donatenow.heart.org/, or to the American Stroke Association at 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231 or at https://donatenow.heart.org/stroke/
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Donna Frost (04-26-17)
