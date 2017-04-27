Rev. “Buddy” Coile (04-26-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Rev. Martin T. “Buddy” Coile, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Rev. Coile was born in Madison County on August 27, 1934, the son of the late John M. and Jessie Maxine Coile. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane Sartain Coile; son; Charles Martin Coile; and brother, Ronnie Coile.
A graduate of the University of Georgia, he was retired from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, having served as the director of the State Weights and Measures Laboratory. He was an ordained Southern Baptist minister, who served several churches in Northeast Georgia in the 1960’s, and was for many years the volunteer Assistant Pastor at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church in Danielsville. A veteran of the United States Navy, he served on the aircraft carrier USS Bataan during the Korean Conflict. He was a founding member of the Gospel Songsters quartet, and a member of the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Lynn Coile, Buckner, Ky.; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie Coile and Jay Kieve, Anderson, S.C.; grandchildren, Kayla Coile, Alex Coile, Jesse Kieve, and Emma Kieve; and sisters, Betty Hix, Darlean Duncan and Connie Busby, all of Comer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Family Life Center with Dr. Jay Kieve, Dr. Charles R. Smith and Rev. Richard Huckye officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund (designated for the Family Life Center), 5601 Highway 29 North, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
