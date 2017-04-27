Smith hired as superintendent in Pierce County

Jefferson High School principal Kevin Smith has been hired as superintendent of the Pierce County School System in South Georgia.
The Pierce board of education voted 3-2 Thursday to hire Smith, who was one of three top finalist for the job.
Pierce County is located just north of Waycross in Southeast Georgia. The county seat is Blackshear.
The Pierce system has three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school. I has over 3,200 students and 216 faculty members.
