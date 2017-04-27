Smith hired as superintendent in Pierce County

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, April 27. 2017
Jefferson High School principal Kevin Smith has been hired as superintendent of the Pierce County School System in South Georgia.
The Pierce board of education voted 3-2 Thursday to hire Smith, who was one of three top finalist for the job.
Pierce County is located just north of Waycross in Southeast Georgia. The county seat is Blackshear.
The Pierce system has three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school. I has over 3,200 students and 216 faculty members.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.