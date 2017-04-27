GIRLS’ SOCCER: Lady Dragons advance to Sweet 16 win 5-0 win

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, April 27. 2017
Jefferson’s Valerie LaDue scored two goals and Maryanne Kilgore, Makenna Lay and Brianna Rosales added one goal each in a 5-0 shutout of Southeast Whitfield this past Tuesday on the road in the first round of the state playoffs.


Haleigh Williamson had two assists and Kilgore and Ally Kate Navas each had one. Sophia LaMar and Margo Perry combined for the shutout.
The Lady Dragons will face Woodward Academy on the road Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Sweet 16.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.