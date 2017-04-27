Jefferson’s Valerie LaDue scored two goals and Maryanne Kilgore, Makenna Lay and Brianna Rosales added one goal each in a 5-0 shutout of Southeast Whitfield this past Tuesday on the road in the first round of the state playoffs.
Haleigh Williamson had two assists and Kilgore and Ally Kate Navas each had one. Sophia LaMar and Margo Perry combined for the shutout.
The Lady Dragons will face Woodward Academy on the road Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Sweet 16.
GIRLS’ SOCCER: Lady Dragons advance to Sweet 16 win 5-0 win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry