The Jackson County boys’ soccer team scored early, but Sonoraville scored often in handing the Panthers a first-round playoff defeat.
After falling behind 1-0 almost immediately, Sonoraville unloaded eight unanswered goals to cruise to an 8-1 win over Jackson County on Wednesday at Panther Stadium.
“That’s a good team,” coach Bob Betz said of Sonoraville. “That’s a final eight team from last year. We knew it would be a tough game … we can learn from this. I just hate it for the senior class.”
Rodriguez gave the Panthers a quick lead, scoring on a breakaway one minute and two seconds into the game.
But Sonoraville equalized in the seventh minute off a strike from Yorlin Piedrasanta from the back left corner of the box and built a 5-1 lead by halftime. The Phoenix added three more goals in the second half in earning a spot in the Sweet 16.
Sonoraville’s Dawson Holbrook and Alexander Soldevillas scored two goals each, and Kevin Villatoro, Omar Jacobo and Piedrasanta all scored one goal apiece. The Phoenix also benefitted from a Jackson County own goal.
