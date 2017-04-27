GIRLS' SOCCER: Adairsville upsets Jackson Co. in OT

The Jackson County girls’ soccer team had its sights on a deep state tournament run, but a formidable first-round foe brought the Lady Panthers’ postseason to an early end.
An overtime goal from Adairsville’s Emily Collum lifted the visiting Lady Tigers to a 1-0 upset win over the top-seeded Panthers on Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAA tournament.
“They came out with a game plan and they executed it,” Jackson County coach Matt Maier said. “And we came out with a game plan and we didn’t quite execute it the way that we should have.”
The first 40 minutes ended in a scoreless tie. Adairsville keeper Havyn Isaac then stopped six Lady Panther shots on goal in the final 25 minutes of the second half, including coming out of the goal to stop a one-on-one opportunity from Melissa Ventura deep into the box.
Collum scored from close range on a one-on-one opportunity second overtime during the 89th minute of the game, leaving Jackson County little time to answer.
For the rest of this story, see the May 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.