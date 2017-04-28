WINDER - Nolia England, 94, went to heaven Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
A longtime resident of Barrow County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Nancy Marr Oliver. Mrs. England was preceded in death by her husband, D. C. England; daughter, Gail Akins; daughter-in-law, Ester Boss England; and siblings, Ruby Carter, Aubrey Oliver, Price Oliver and Reefer Oliver. At the time of her passing, Mrs. England was the oldest living member of Bethabra Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth England, Auburn, Larry and Patricia England, Sonora, California, David and Dee Dee England, Atlanta: four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 27, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Burgess officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Nolia England (04-25-17)
