Madison County wins the Region 8-AAAA Championship

The tough early season schedule paid off. Madison County took its lumps early in the year, but they now have a region crown to show for it.
After a loss Thursday night, Madison County had a lot to play for Friday night in their final game in the regular season. Win and host in the first round of the state playoffs, lose and travel for round one.
But Dylan Gentry and the Red Raiders took case of business and defeated the Dragons 2-1 Friday. And with Oconee County’s loss, Madison County won the Region 8-AAAA Championship, their first region title since 2004.
“It’s big, we haven’t hosted [playoffs] here since 2008 and now we get that opportunity and that’s a good deal,” said head coach Chad Gillespie.
Winning this region was no small feat for the Red Raiders. Going into the Friday night, every team had something to play for. Only three games separated Madison County from St. Pius X in last place, making Region 8-AAAA one of the most competitive in the state.
“This region is ridiculous, a team who’s not even going to be in the playoffs in North Oconee is blowing out Oconee County who was no. 1,” he said. “I was talking to coach Knight [Jefferson’s head coach] and he said he’s never seen anything like this, where the region was this close. But it’s fun.”
“It’s going to make us that much better for the playoffs, when you have to bring it every day for four and a half weeks, you get no days off, it’s only going to make you better.”
Friday
Gentry didn’t get much run support but he didn’t let that bother his performance on the mound. He pitched seven magnificent innings with 12 strikeouts and only two hits. He did give up a lead-off homerun in the top of the seventh inning. But not even that bothered him as retired the next three batters to secure the win.
Gentry said that the weight of the game was not on his mind at all while he was on the mound.
“I was really focused on this game, I knew my offense was going to put up enough runs to give us a chance to win, I just needed to go out there and execute,” Gentry said. “I felt good, I didn’t feel like my fast ball was as explosive, but I had all three pitches working for strikes on any counts, that’s the recipe for success.”
Madison County scored in the first inning on a two out double by Noah Rogers. which drove Chris Lukas across the plate. But the Red Raiders didn’t score again until the fourth inning when Rogers slid home on a wild pitch.
They took a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning and allowed a homerun to right field to cut the lead in half. But a strikeout and a pair of fly outs ended the game and sealed a top two finish in the region.
“Tonight, we knew with Dylan up there, if we can score four or five runs, we’re going to win the ball game,” Gillespie said. “Tonight was a perfect example, we had plenty of opportunities to end the game early and we just let them hang around. He’s going to give you a chance to win; he’s going to go out there and throw his heart out.”
Thursday
Madison County had a chance Thursday night to secure home-field advantage in the first round, but they couldn’t get run support for Holton McGaha who was making his first start for the Raiders. They fell to the Dragons 3-2 in eight innings.
First Round
Madison County hill host Gilmer County in the first round of the state playoffs. Gilmer finished fourth in Region 6-AAAA with a 12-17 record and 7-11 record in the region.
Gilmer will be a decent challenge for Madison County’s vaunted pitching staff. The Bobcats average over five runs per game. However, they allow six runs per game and they’ve given up at least 10 runs seven times this season.
The first two games will be played in a double header this Friday. If necessary, a third game will be played on Saturday. If Madison County wins the series over Gilmer, they’ll host the winner of no. 4 Spalding of region two and no. 3 Eastside (Covington) of region four next Thursday [and Friday if necessary].
