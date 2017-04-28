Soccer: Lady Wildcats fall in first round to Sequoyah

The Apalachee girls soccer team lost its GHSA Class AAAAAA first-round playoff match Thursday at Sequoyah 4-0.
The Lady Chiefs advanced to the second round and will visit Tucker on Tuesday.
Apalachee's season came to an end at 12-6. The 12 wins were the most in a single season in the program's history, Lady Wildcats coach Scott Bates said earlier this week.
See the May 3 issue of the Barrow News-Journal for a full story.
