Baseball: Bulldoggs sweep Harrison, advance to second round

The Winder-Barrow baseball team was tested Friday, but rallied for a 3-2 win in eight innings over Harrison in game one and then rolled to an 8-0 shutout in game two of a GHSA Class AAAAAA first-round series.
The Bulldoggs will now host Richmond Hill in the second round in a best-of-three series starting with a doubleheader Thursday.
After Harrison jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning of game one, the Bulldoggs pushed across runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie the score.
Skylor Murphy led off the bottom of the eighth for the Bulldoggs with a double and after Pat DeMarco was intentionally walked, Trent Maddox laid a bunt down the third-base line for an infield hit, setting up Beau Hanna's game-winning sacrifice fly to center.
In game two, Winder-Barrow starter Darrell Woodall carried a perfect game into the bottom of the seventh before surrendering a one-out single to Harrison pinch-hitter Bryan Deegan. Woodall finished the night allowing just the one hit and striking out nine.
The Bulldoggs got on the board in the top of the second when Zack Smith led off with a solo home run. Hanna and Smith had RBI singles in the third and the Bulldoggs scored two more in the fourth and three in the sixth to blow it open.
Top-ranked Winder-Barrow (29-2) tied a school record for wins in a season with the sweep, matching the mark set by the 1979 state championship team.
For the full story on Friday's games and a preview of the Richmond Hill series, see the May 3 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
