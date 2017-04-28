Soccer: Apalachee boys knock off Osborne in penalty kicks

Coming off a tough loss against Gainesville a week ago, Apalachee came into Friday night's GHSA Class AAAAAA first-round playoff match ready to prove they belong. The Wildcats would have to get past the seventh-ranked Osborne Cardinals.
It came down to the foot of the Wildcats' Adolfo Landeras to decide the game. He was able to make his penalty kick, giving Apalachee a dramatic 4-3 win and a berth in the second round of the playoffs. Apalachee (13-3-1) will travel to Richmond Hill on Wednesday to face the Region 2 champion Wildcats.
Landeras was quite to the point when he was asked what was goind through his mind as he was about to take the kick.
"I just wanted to get my team to the second round of the playoffs," he said.
For Apalachee head coach Chad Hooper, it felt as if there was an extra man on the field.
"After we went down to 10 men, I knew it was going to be all heart at that point," Hooper said. "These guys gave it everything they had, and actually, our 11th man was the fans tonight. They're the ones that really pushed us through. I'm just proud of the guys for coming through and sticking it to the end and not putting their head down and giving up."
See the full story in the May 3 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
