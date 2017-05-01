TENNIS: Dragons end season in Elite Eight

Jefferson’s deepest state tennis tournament run since 2010 ended on the home court of one of the state’s preeminent tennis powers.
The Dragons (16-3) bowed out of the Class AAAA tournament with a 3-0 loss on Friday against 15-time state champion Marist.
“We knew going into the year that we were going to see them eventually,” coach Allen Thompson said. “It was just what round was it going to be.”
The War Eagles, who have claimed the past three Class AAAA titles, won matches at No. 1 and 2 singles and No. 2 doubles to eliminate the Dragons from the state tournament.
Nevertheless, Jefferson produced one of the best seasons in program history, one that included nine school records.
“(This is) the best tennis in eight years that I’ve seen out of Jefferson of any team,” Thompson said. “So that right there, period, says it all. I’m just so proud of them … They gave tremendous effort today. That’s all we can ask as coaches.”
