There’s a chance for history to be made, but the Jefferson girls’ soccer team must go through an Atlanta-area private school to do it.
The Lady Dragons (11-3-1) can become the first team in program history to advance to the Elite Eight if they can down No. 1 seed Woodward Academy on the road Tuesday in the Sweet 16. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.
Coach Molly McCarty expressed confidence in her squad on the heels of five wins in its last six matches but said, “it’s just a matter of what we can do as a team,” when it takes on the Region 4-AAAA champions.
Jefferson advanced to Round 2 of the Class AAAA state tournament with a 5-0 win at Southeast Whitfield this past Tuesday (April 25). Valerie LaDue scored two goals and Maryanne Kilgore, Makenna Lay and Brianna Rosales added one goal each in knocking off the Region 6-AAAA No. 2 seed.
“We gave them some good pressure up top … just a little bit of pressure allowed us to have opportunities up top,” McCarty said.
Four of Jefferson’s five goals came off assists with outside back Haleigh Williamson finishing with two assists.
“Haleigh did a phenomenal job of getting the ball up to Valarie,” McCarty said.
Kilgore and Ally Kate Navas each had one assist.
Meanwhile, goalkeepers Sophia LaMar and Margo Perry combined for the team’s ninth shutout of the season, adding to the team’s school record. Lamar spent 70 minutes in the net and Perry took over for the final 10.
McCarty said LaMar rarely had to touch the ball due to the efforts of the Lady Dragons’ center backs and outside backs in another standout defensive effort.
Jefferson has allowed one goal in its last six games, and has posted five shutouts in its last six contests.
“Our defense all season has been awesome,” McCarty said. “We have a good, hard, firm back line.”
The coach added that her team possessed the ball well, which was key to the game plan against Southeast Whitfield’s style of play.
Jefferson’s victory was part of a 4-0 sweep of Region 8-AAAA teams over Region 6-AAAA teams in Round One.
The win also put Jefferson in the Sweet 16 in McCarty’s first season and the second season in a row for the program. McCarty gave her players full credit.
“I’m just the coach,” she said. “The girls have had a tremendous work ethic.”
McCarty added that for this team to enjoy the success it has thus far this season, it couldn’t just rely solely on the seniors for leadership.
“I felt like with this group, it had to be everybody across the board, even the freshmen,” McCarty said.
McCarty warned that Woodward Academy will present a tougher challenge than Jefferson saw in Round One as the Lady Dragons — who are playing their first season as members of Class AAAA — seek to reach the quarterfinals. Woodward Academy reached the Final Four in 2015 and 2016.
“It’s going to be a harder team,” McCarty said. “It will be a challenge … We’ve got to pressure more than we did the other night.”
The winner of Tuesday night’s game will advance to face the winner of Cairo and LaGrange in the Elite Eight on May 5.
