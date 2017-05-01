Scott named to P&Z board

Madison County commissioners unanimously approved Conolus Scott Jr. to the county planning commission April 24.
Scott will replace John Stuedemann on the zoning board.
Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough nominated Scott for the position. He noted that Scott is a life-long Madison County resident, who has nearly 30 years work experience with Westinghouse and 15 years experience in plumbing and electrical repair work. He has been married for 49 years and has two children. He’s a member of Tabor’s Chapel C.M.E. Church, the chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, a former Madison County NAACP president, a member of the first land use planning committee and a member of the Madison County Pastors and Laymen Association. He has worked as a volunteer at the recreation department, high school and various civic organizations.
“I think Mr. Scott will be a nice addition and will be value added to the zoning board,” said Scarborough.
In other matters, Scarborough said he is meeting with department heads about their budgets for 2018 and the budget process will soon come before the board. He also said an engine needs to be replaced on an ambulance. He estimated the cost at $15,000 to $20,000. Scarborough said the county insurance representative is reviewing health insurance plans and that Cigna, the county’s current provider appears to have the low quote, though there would be a small increase in rates if accepted by the board. Scarborough said the old elections office in the government complex is being remodeled as a courtroom that will be used by the probate court and juvenile court. Juvenile court judge Warren Caswell will also have an office in the court.
The board agreed discussed but took no action on allowing county clerk Rhonda Wooten in closed sessions to take minutes of the closed meetings. Counties weren’t required to take minutes of closed sessions until 2012. The Madison County Board of Commissioners has very rarely met in closed session in recent years. The board also agreed that state law will be used regarding open meetings instead of local open meetings codes, which will be rescinded. This will require three advertisements in this paper and approval at a later meeting.
The board approved a final subdivision plat for Cypress Hill Subdivision, a planned 76-lot development on 80.47 acres off McCannon Morris Road.
A Hwy. 172 resident and his wife told the board that a neighboring large structure that they had been told would be a hay barn is apparently not going to be that. They noted that the grading for the structure has caused major runoff problems on their property. The board agreed to ask planning and permitting officials to the board’s next meeting, along with the owner of the structure, to give information on what is actually planned on the property.
