BASEBALL: Panthers' season ends at Ringgold

Jackson County was unable to recreate the magic it experienced against Ringgold last year, taking a first-round exit out of the Class AAA baseball playoffs.
Ringgold swept the visiting Panthers 7-3 and 5-0 on Friday in a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinals. Jackson County finished the year at 18-14 under first-year coach Jonathan Gastley.
“Obviously, as a head coach, you’re never satisfied with how it ends,” Gastley said. “I’m pleased with the way these kids competed with losing that big group of seniors last year.”
Despite the early playoff exit, Gastley expressed pride in the season and confidence in the direction of the program.
“I’m proud of all our seniors,” he said. “I’m proud of all these other guys, and I’m proud of Jackson County Panther baseball. I think we’re on the up and up and we’ve got a good future ahead. I think we’re going to be fine.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
