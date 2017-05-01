The Jefferson baseball team ran into a first-round buzz saw as it was swept out playoffs by one of the state’s most highly-ranked teams.
The Dragons fell 11-1 and 18-1 to third-ranked Heritage-Catoosa (26-6) on the road Friday in northwest Georgia to end the season at 16-14.
“It wasn’t our day, and you hate for it to end that way on a sour note,” coach Tommy Knight said. “If you lose, you want them to be good ball games and they weren’t today for whatever reason.”
Knight said the team will start looking toward next season immediately after missing out on the second round of the state playoffs for the first time in three years.
“It was a good group of kids,” Knight said. “They worked hard. They played hard. I’m proud of what they did win this year, the games they won. I wish we could have seen have sent out seniors out on the right note. We just didn’t.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Dragons knocked out in first round of playoffs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry