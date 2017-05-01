HULL - Otha E. Hanley, 84, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at his residence in Hull.
Otha was a plumber for 45 years and was a Sunday School teacher at Welcome Avenue. Otha was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife, Laverne Hanley; his four sons, Paul (Dianne) Hanley, Ricky (Pam) Hanley, Mark (Lisa) Hanley, and Mike Hanley; one daughter, Lisia (Mitch) Elder; three grandsons, Joshua Crump, Jesse Elder, Corey Hanley; four granddaughters, Christy Hanley, Heather Hanley, Michelle Hanley, and Hannah Hanley; two great-grandsons, Christian Hinsley and Hunter Crump; and one great-granddaughter, Alisia Crump.
Services were held Saturday, April 29, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Otha Hanley (04-27-17)
