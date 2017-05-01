Otha Hanley (04-27-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, May 1. 2017
HULL - Otha E. Hanley, 84, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at his residence in Hull.

Otha was a plumber for 45 years and was a Sunday School teacher at Welcome Avenue. Otha was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Laverne Hanley; his four sons, Paul (Dianne) Hanley, Ricky (Pam) Hanley, Mark (Lisa) Hanley, and Mike Hanley; one daughter, Lisia (Mitch) Elder; three grandsons, Joshua Crump, Jesse Elder, Corey Hanley; four granddaughters, Christy Hanley, Heather Hanley, Michelle Hanley, and Hannah Hanley; two great-grandsons, Christian Hinsley and Hunter Crump; and one great-granddaughter, Alisia Crump.

Services were held Saturday, April 29, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.