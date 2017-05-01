Emma Chambers (04-28-17)

BRASELTON - Emma Catherine Wall Chambers, 44, entered into rest Friday, April 28, 2017.
Mrs. Chambers was born August 8, 1972, in Decatur, the daughter of Paula Tanner McGee and Dr. Preston J. Wall. Mrs. Chambers was a member and also served as a preschool teacher at Blackshear Place Baptist Church in Flowery Branch.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Chambers, Braselton; two daughters, Catherine and Caroline Chambers, Braselton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg J. Wall and his wife Susie, Sturgis, Miss., and Eric T. Wall and his wife Amber, Braselton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronny and Lina Chambers, Toomsboro, Ga.; and eight nephews and one niece.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 30, from the Blackshear Place Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Crook officiating. Burial was in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Braselton, with Pastor Dave Channell officiating at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to the Blackshear Place Baptist Church “ See Vision Fund,” 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
