David Johnson (04-28-17)

JEFFERSON - David Lee Johnson, 80, entered into rest Friday, April 28, 2017, in Athens.
Mr. Johnson was born May 25, 1936, in Jefferson, the son of the late C. W. and Ada Nix Johnson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Ewing; and three brothers, Joe, James and Mike Johnson. Mr. Johnson was retired from the textile industry and was of the Pentecostal denomination.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary Frances Whitlock Johnson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia King and husband Greg, Danielsville, and Glenda Puckett and husband Mike, Bogart; one son, David Lamar Johnson, Jefferson; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Johnson and wife Mary Nell, Arcade; nine grandchildren, Christy Streetman, Alex Greenway, Taylor Tucker, Austin Puckett, Mae Carlyn, Dane, Olivia, and Lilly Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Joselyn Streetman and McKenna Tucker; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 30, in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. William Whitfield and Mr. Gene Smith officiating. Burial was in Jackson Memorial Park in Commerce.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Evans Funeral Home Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
