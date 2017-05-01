Sammy Lee Reynolds, 75, died Saturday, April 29, 2017.
A native of Barrow County, Mr. Reynolds was the son of the late Lee and Emma May Rooks Reynolds. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Tripp Lanither. He was retired from Gold Kist.
Survivors include his wife of 53 1/2 years, Patricia Kennedy Reynolds, Winder; son, Steven Lee (Heather) Reynolds, Winder; daughters, Julia Lanither, Statham, Patti (Chip) Reynolds, Winder; sister, Lucy Boyd, Commerce; grandchildren, Rebekah Reynolds, Matthew (Haley) Reynolds, Christine Lanither, Samantha Lanither, Leslie Lanither, Sierra (Ben) Haynes; and great-grandchild, Ashlynn Haynes.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Tom Hamm and Dr. John Talley will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, May 2, from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Carl, Ga., or Sibley Heart Center at Childrens Health Care of Atlanta.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Sammy Reynolds (04-29-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry