Baseball: Bulldoggs' second-round playoff series moved up to Wednesday

Monday, May 1. 2017
The Winder-Barrow baseball team's second-round GHSA Class AAAAAA playoff series has been moved up to Wednesday due to forecasts of heavy rain for Thursday, Bulldoggs coach Brian Smith said Monday afternoon.
The series will begin with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Charles W. Maddox Baseball Complex.
A third game, if needed, would be played either at 5 p.m. Thursday or 5 p.m. Friday.
The winner of the series advances to the quarterfinals to take on either Lee County or Northview next week.
