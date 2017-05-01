Jonell Morris (05-01-17)

HOSCHTON - Jonell Morris, 82, passed away Monday, May 1, 2017.
A resident of Jackson County for most of her life, she was the daughter of the late Grover and Elizabeth Allen. Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Morris; her daughter, Donna Jean Thurmond; and siblings, Myron Allen, Harold Allen, Junior Allen and Harry James Allen. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include grandsons, Chris Wood and Derek Ellis; great-granddaughters, Cortney West and Kayla West; and one great-great-granddaughter, Madeline Nagel, all of Hoschton.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Taffar officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that flowers please be omitted and that those desiring may make memorials to Walden’s Cove Personal Care Home, 1442 Johnson Mill Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
