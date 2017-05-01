Henry Donald Gable, 63, died Monday, May 1, 2017.
A native of Porterdale, Ga., Mr. Gable was the son of the late John Henry and Lily Pearl Minor Gable. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Gable. Mr. Gable was retired from Wika Instruments and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife; Connie Dempsey Gable; children, Billy, Kyle, Cody Gable and Amy (Barry) Roach; two brothers; eight sisters; and nine grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 4, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Henry Gable (05-01-17)
