Winder police rescued a possibly suicidal man at Fort Yargo State Park on Monday morning.
According to a Winder Police Department news release, the 25-year-old man allegedly left his family a suicide note early Monday morning and the Barrow County 911 center notified the department that the Barrow County Sheriff's Office had already responded to the man's residence.
In the note, the man left a specific location in the park where he could be found.
A search team was immediately formed and consisted of members of the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement and Parks Division, the police department, sheriff's office, Phillips Correctional Institute, Winder Fire Department and Barrow County Fire and EMS Services.
Around 9 a.m., the police department put its drone in the air and was able to obtain an aerial image of the man near the intersection of Ga. 81 and Carson Wages Road. He was found alert and conscious but with a self-inflicted knife wound to his abdomen.
The man was transported to an Athens-area hospital for treatment, where he was resting comfortable Monday afternoon.
Winder police save possibly suicidal man at Fort Yargo State Park
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry