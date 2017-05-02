DANIELSVILLE - Essie Carolyn Pearson, 84, passed away Monday, May 1, 2017.
Mrs. Pearson was the daughter of the late Boyd Dudley and Allie Carey Dudley. She was employed for many years at C&S Bank before becoming a bookkeeper at the University of Georgia. Following her employment at UGA, she worked as an administrator at Athens Christian College until her retirement. Mrs. Pearson loved flowers, gardening, sewing and cooking. Most importantly, she loved people and enjoyed spending time caring for others. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin Dudley and Tom Dudley.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Pearson; one sister, Katherine Dudley; and numerous other family and friends who will miss her greatly.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 3, at 2 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Essie Pearson (05-01-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry