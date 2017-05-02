Henry Vaughn (04-30-17)

Tuesday, May 2. 2017
HOMER - Henry Olin Vaughn, 89, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017, at Brookside Assisted Living.

Mr. Vaughn was born February 6, 1928, in Homer, the son of the late Dock Henry and Alice Mae Belle Coker Vaughn. He served his Country in the United States Army, and was retired from Bellamy Construction. After his retirement, he was a farmer, and a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Vaughn was preceded in death by his wife, Magalyn Whitsel Vaughn.

Survivors include a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday May 3, at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Don Blalock officiating. Burial will be in the Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
