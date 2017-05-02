NICHOLSON - Sarah Sue Wallace Nichols, 84, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Nichols was born in Clover, S.C., the daughter of the Thomas Jackson and Reba Bolin Wallace. Mrs. Nichols was a retired office manager for Apperson Business Products. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel T. Nichols.
Survivors include her son, Steve Nichols (Dana), Nicholson; grandchildren, Jennifer Scott (Brad), Whitney Wilbanks (Brian), Amy Poe (Josh), and Leigh Diaz (Adan); and great-grandchildren, Brody Scott, Brianna Scott, Cameron Poe, Hoke Poe, Micah Diaz, Noah Diaz, Avery Diaz, Aubrey Poe, and Ava Poe.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 4, at 4 p.m. from Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, S.C. with the Rev. Don Scott officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Sarah Sue Nichols (05-02-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry