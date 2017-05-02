JEFFERSON - Doris Elaine Davidson, 74, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017.
Mrs. Davidson was born in Alexandria, La., the daughter of the late Otha and Rosa Mae Stafford Reed. Mrs. Davidson was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and was retired from the City of Alexandria, La., where she was a project manager for the Housing Authority. Mrs. Davidson was preceded in death by her son, Michael Davidson; and her brother, Gillis Reed.
Survivors include her daughters, Renea Baker and her husband Steve, Jefferson, and Sandra West and her husband Michael, Pensacola Fla.; sister, Elsie Marie Sthal, Bellview, Ill.; brothers, Rodney Reed, Alexandria, La. and Harold Reed, Baton Rouge, La.; two grandchildren, Forrest West and Joe Raines; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 4, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the funeral home. The burial will follow on Friday, May 5, at 11 a.m. (CST) in the Greenwood Memorial Park, 2202 Military Hwy., Pineville, LA 71360, in Pineville, La.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Davidson (05-01-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry